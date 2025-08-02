Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces crisis as military action fuels civilian unrest

Peshawar [Pakistan], August 2 (ANI): The situation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province continues to spiral, as reports of intensified military operations, widespread displacement, and growing public unrest emerge from areas such as Bajaur, Waziristan, and Tirah.

Advertisement

Human rights activists, political groups, and members of the Pashtun community are raising their voices on international platforms, urging global intervention to stop what they describe as state-sponsored oppression.

Advertisement

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PTM Canada, the overseas wing of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), issued a strong statement, "We urge the Canadian government, UN, and human rights organisations to break their silence. Entire districts across Pakhtunkhwa are being bombed and displaced under false pretexts. Peace is impossible without justice."

Condemning the ongoing military operations, the group added, "The bombs falling on Bajaur, Waziristan, and Tirah are not ending terrorism, they are destroying lives, homes, and futures. PTM Canada stands with the people of Pakhtunkhwa and calls for an end to this military occupation."

Advertisement

The growing crackdown on dissent has also sparked outrage among activists. Zakir Khan Wazir, a human rights activist and Central Committee Member of PTM, wrote, "Today, the state once again cracked down on the people's uprisings of the Pashtuns. In various areas of Pakhtunkhwa, numerous members of the Pashtun Protection Movement were arrested by the police. It is clear that the state fears these very activists, because they are the ones who consider it their duty to save their nation. The greatest threat to [Army Chief] Asim Munir is also from these very activists."

The hashtag #DemilitarizePakhtunkhwa has been trending widely, with Pashtun social media users rallying support and exposing what they claim are decades of military exploitation and suppression in the region.

Meanwhile, the Pashtun National Jigra, a collective representing elders and local leaders, called for a public referendum in Swat to denounce military presence and alleged rights violations.

In a statement on X, the group said, "The elders and people of Swat have called for a public referendum against the colonial army's terrorism, oppression, and tyranny imposed on the Pashtuns, as well as the military operations conducted in the name of peace. This war may be a game of power, plunder, and earning dollars for them, but for us, it is a matter of life and death."

Reaffirming the moral conviction behind their resistance, the Jigra further stated: "In the face of material power and the arrogance of colonialism, this battle of the Pashtun resistance's true spirit and courage may be painful, distressing, full of trials, and prolonged, but its conclusion will be the victory of the Pashtuns. This is the lesson of human history: the journey of resistance for the oppressed has always been painful and distressing, but victory has always been achieved by the oppressed."

The growing unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has raised alarm among regional observers, with calls intensifying for international human rights bodies and the United Nations to closely monitor the situation and engage with the Pakistani government to halt military excesses and enable political dialogue. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)