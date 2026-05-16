Kills terrorists operating from Lebanese territory: Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 16 (ANI): The Israeli Air Force on Saturday eliminated terrorists who were operating in the area from which rockets were launched toward their forces.

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In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force said, "The Air Force and forces of the 91st Division eliminated terrorists who were operating in the area from which rockets were launched toward our forces: Yesterday, the Hezbollah terror organization launched rockets toward IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon; the rockets fell in open areas. There were no injuries to our forces."

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חיל-האוויר וכוחות אוגדה 91 חיסלו מחבלים שפעלו במרחב ממנו שוגרו רקטות לעבר כוחותינו: אתמול, ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה שיגר רקטות לעבר כוחות צה"ל הפועלים בדרום לבנון, הרקטות נפלו בשטחים פתוחים. אין נפגעים לכוחותינו. לאחר זמן קצר, חיל-האוויר בהכוונת כוחות אוגדה 91 זיהה ותקף שני מחבלים… pic.twitter.com/Bh6I5RFzFF — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) May 16, 2026

"Shortly thereafter, the Air Force, guided by forces of the 91st Division, identified and struck two terrorists who were operating from a structure in the area from which the rockets were launched toward the forces. Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weaponry in the structure. The IDF will continue to act against threats to the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF forces," the IAF added.

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Earlier in the day, the IAF intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory.

In a post on X, the IAF said, "Following an alert regarding the infiltration of a hostile aircraft that was activated a short time ago in the Metula airspace, the Air Force intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory. This is another violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization." (ANI)

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