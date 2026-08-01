DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "Kind of madness": Iran vows to target US, Israeli energy assets if attacked as Trump weighs fresh strikes

"Kind of madness": Iran vows to target US, Israeli energy assets if attacked as Trump weighs fresh strikes

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:23 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tehran [Iran], August 1 (ANI): Iran has warned that it stands fully prepared to target key Israeli infrastructure and American energy installations throughout the region should it come under attack, following reports that Washington and Tel Aviv may be coordinating new military operations against the Islamic Republic.

Advertisement

A senior Iranian security official told Tasnim News Agency on Friday that Western media reports regarding prospective strikes on Iranian infrastructure represented "a kind of madness".

Advertisement

According to Tasnim, the official stated that Tehran has formulated comprehensive retaliatory strategies encompassing strikes on critical installations in Israel and US energy assets across the Middle East, asserting that Iran maintains complete readiness to execute these measures if provoked.

Advertisement

The Iranian official added that the nation's armed forces had evidenced their capability and resolve to carry out such operations during the 40-day war and subsequent engagements.

The warning follows heightened speculation surrounding potential military escalation after reports indicated that US President Donald Trump had ordered preparations for renewed strikes on Iranian targets.

Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing US officials, that President Trump had directed fresh strikes that could commence as early as this weekend, while issuing a warning to Tehran that it would face substantial military measures unless it re-entered negotiations.

Addressing a Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday, President Trump signalled impending operations, stating that the United States would be "hitting them very hard" and expressing confidence that Iran would ultimately reach a threshold where it "just can't take it anymore".

The escalation in rhetoric highlights intensifying friction between Washington and Tehran, raising concerns that subsequent military action could trigger a wider regional conflict, impacting vital energy assets and strategic infrastructure across the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts