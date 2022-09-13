King Charles III (2nd from right) during his visit to the PAU in 1977.

London, September 12

In his first visit to Britain’s Parliament as monarch, King Charles III spoke of feeling the “weight of history which surrounds us” and referenced his “medieval predecessors” as he pledged to follow in his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s footsteps and uphold the principles of constitutional monarchy.

Harry hails queen's 'unwavering grace' In his first statement posted on Harry and his wife Meghan's Archewell website since the queen's death, Prince Harry hailed her as a "guiding compass" and praised her "unwavering grace and dignity". He cherished their times together "from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren." younger son to look after corgis Queen Elizabeth II's younger son, Prince Andrew, will take care of the late monarch's corgi dogs, who were constantly by her side. Andrew, the Duke of York, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, will take on the two dogs — Muick and Sandy, which were given to the Queen as gifts. Last year during lockdown, Andrew had gifted them to his mother for her official 95th birthday last June. PTI

Charles’s speech to legislators on Monday is the latest historic event to take place at Westminster Hall, a vast 900-year-old building that’s been at the heart of Britain’s history for a millennium.

“While very young, Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government, which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion,” he told the assembled lawmakers and peers. “She set an example of selfless duty, which, with God's help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow," he said. He paid tribute to parliament as “the living and breathing instrument of our democracy”. The oldest building in Parliament, it was where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens hosted magnificent medieval banquets, and where ceremonial addresses were presented to Queen Elizabeth II during her silver, golden and diamond jubilees. It is also where the queen’s coffin will lie in state for public viewing.

Britain will observe a nationwide minute of silence on Sunday, on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The British government said the “moment of reflection” would take place at 8 pm (1900GMT). — Agencies