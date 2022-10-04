King Charles III in first engagement since Queen's death

London: King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, visited Scotland on Monday in their first joint public engagement since the royal mourning period to remember Queen Elizabeth II ended. Hundreds turned out on the streets of Dunfermline in Fife, north of Edinburgh, hoping to get a glimpse of the new monarch. Charles spent time shaking hands with well-wishers after he greeted Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other leaders. agencies

Poland wants $1.3 tn in World War damages from Germany

Warsaw: Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has sent a note to Germany requesting payment of $1.3 trillion in reparations for the damage inflicted by Nazi Germans during World War II. The signing comes on the eve of Rau's meeting in Warsaw with Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is attending a security conference. He said it would include German reparations as well as solving the issue of looted artworks and archives. Agencies

