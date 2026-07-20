DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / King Charles III meets Andrew Burnham, invites him to form new UK government

King Charles III meets Andrew Burnham, invites him to form new UK government

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:28 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): King Charles III on Monday (local time) held an audience with Andrew Burnham and invited him to form a new administration, the Royal Family said.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Royal Family said, "His Majesty received in Audience the Rt. Hon. Andrew Burnham MP and requested him to form a new Administration."

Advertisement

According to the Royal Family, Burnham accepted the King's invitation during the meeting and was formally appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.

Advertisement

"The Rt. Hon Andrew Burnham MP accepted The King's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury," the post said.

Andrew Burnham became the 59th Prime Minister of Britain on Monday after Keir Starmer tendered his resignation at Buckingham Palace. In his first address, he stressed "Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again" as the Labour leader is the UK's seventh PM in a decade.

Advertisement

He accepted the invitation from King Charles III in a ceremony traditionally known as 'kissing hands.' The Buckingham Palace on X announced that before the appointment of Burnham, former Prime Minister Starmer resigned from the designation.

Burnham (56), after becoming the Prime Minister, arrived at 10 Downing Street, accompanied by his wife Marie-France van Heel and delivered his first remarks to a public weary of political instability.

"Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again, and that is our challenge to make politics work, to make it work better. I know people at home are fed up with politics," he said.

In a poignant address, the PM promised to act as a "circuit breaker for Britain, bringing forward the biggest changes in the last 40 years."

"I am acutely conscious that I am the sixth person in the last ten years to walk up this street - the seventh prime minister since 2016 - making this a moment for reflection and new resolution," Burnham said. "It requires my generation of politicians to raise our game and rise to the new challenge."

Acknowledging widespread public disillusionment, Burnham delivered a direct message to voters, stating, "I know people at home are fed up with politics. I hear you, and I want to be honest with you - we have not been good enough, and we need to be better."

The central pillar of Burnham's address was a fundamental rejection of the economic and political consensus that has governed Britain since the 1980s. Drawing on his years championing regional devolution as a metro mayor, he pledged to dismantle the highly centralised Westminster model.

"A new political model and a new economic model. In the 1980s, Britain took some wrong turns," Burnham said. "Political power was centralised, economic power privatised, large parts of the country industrialised, and they still haven't recovered... And that's why we will change politics, to make it more collaborative, more about problem solving than point scoring."

Looking toward long-term public service reform, the leader advocated for a shift toward what he termed a "preventative state," aimed at investing in individual success rather than paying to manage social failures.

Among his immediate priorities, Burnham outlined targeted interventions for the younger generation, pledging to help more young people transition into the workforce by reshaping the education system and expanding access to essential support systems, particularly mental health services.

"That work starts now," Burnham concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts