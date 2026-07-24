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Home / World / King Charles III opens Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow

King Charles III opens Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow

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ANI
Updated At : 05:28 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 24 (ANI): King Charles III declared the 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games open at The Hydro as he attended the opening ceremony along with Queen Camila in Glasgow.

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As per the official website of Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026, the show opened with a curved LED screen - showcasing key elements Scotland is known for- from the Loch Ness, the Kelpies, to the Edinburgh Castle.

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Scotland is hosting the Commonwealth Games for the fourth time.

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The 11 days of one of the world's most anticipated sporting events will see over 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories compete across 10 sports and six Para sports.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Royal Family called it an "incredible evening" in Glasgow as the games kick off.

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https://x.com/RoyalFamily/status/2080417926209753451?s=20

Meanwhile, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared visuals of the Indian team in a post on X.

https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/2080356747118821735?s=20

Minister Mandaviya also held a productive meeting with the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Sports Ministers' Meeting in Glasgow.

https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/2080264639183798599?s=20

He highlighted India's transformative sports reforms, including the Khelo Bharat Niti and ASMITA Leagues, "which are strengthening grassroots sports, advancing gender inclusion, and creating pathways for sporting excellence across the country".

They also exchanged views on leveraging the Commonwealth Advantage to deepen sports partnerships and unlock new opportunities in trade and investment as India prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Team India's official handle shared inspiring visuals of the athletes in blue.

https://x.com/WeAreTeamIndia/status/2080370364773990755?s=20

India has kicked off its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow on Thursday, with a 124-member contingent aiming to make the most of a drastically reduced competition programme.

The Commonwealth Games 2026 is being held from July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow, with India fielding a contingent of more than 120 athletes across eight able-bodied sports and five para sports as it looks to add to its rich legacy at the multi-sport event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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