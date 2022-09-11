King Charles III proclaimed Britain’s monarch in historic ceremony

PTI

London, September 10

King Charles III pledged to follow the "inspiring example" of his mother, late Queen Elizabeth II, as he was proclaimed Britain's new monarch on Saturday in a ceremony, steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism, televised for the first time in history.

"God save the King" were the words with which those gathered reaffirmed the proclamation made by the clerk of the Accession Council. The Accession Council performs a ceremonial role — it officially announces the name of the new monarch.

Charles then made his proclamation speech, which began with the “most sorrowful duty” to announce the death of Queen Elizabeth II, “an example of lifelong love and selfless service”.

"My mother's reign was unequalled in its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life," said King Charles III.

"In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the Commonwealth realms and territories across the world,” he said.

The throne had passed to the 73-year-old former Prince of Wales following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday and Saturday's ceremony marked his formal declaration and oath-taking at St James's Palace in London.

King Charles was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his son and heir Prince William – the new Prince of Wales, who added their signatures to the formal proclamation documents.

Charles confirmed the tradition of surrendering all revenues and the Crown Estate to the country in return for the Sovereign Grant that covers royal costs in the UK.