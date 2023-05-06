 King Charles III: The monarch with a multi-faith outlook, great love for India : The Tribune India

PROFILE

King Charles III: The monarch with a multi-faith outlook, great love for India

As the heir to throne, 74-year-old made several visits to India and focussed many of his charitable efforts on India through British Asian Trust

King Charles III: The monarch with a multi-faith outlook, great love for India

Britain's King Charles III is crowned with St Edwards Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. AP/PTI



PTI

London, May 6

King Charles III on Saturday became the 40th British monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London, surrounded by heavy symbolism of his many passions, including a drive towards more sustainable living, a multi-faith outlook and a great love for India and the wider Commonwealth.

While he ascended to the throne immediately after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last September, the 74-year-old was formally crowned King of the United Kingdom when the Archbishop of Canterbury concluded the religious ceremony by inviting the 2,200-strong congregation and millions watching worldwide to swear allegiance to the new British Sovereign.

At the end of the service, he was received a spoken greeting delivered in unison by representatives from Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist and Jewish communities.

“We have had many discussions, having met frequently over the years when he was the Prince of Wales and now as King, and he is adamant that the essence of different beliefs is one and the same,” shares Lord Indarjit Singh, the Indian-origin House of Lords peer who represented the Sikh faith at the Coronation ceremony.

“The aim of religion as I see it, and I believe as he sees it, is to move society towards the good, the better end of the spectrum. In all the discussions I’ve had with him, he totally agrees with that concept,” he said.

This multi-faith outlook also resonates with his strong connection with India and its age-old traditions of Yoga and Ayurveda.

As the heir to the throne, he made several visits to India and focussed many of his charitable efforts on India through the British Asian Trust – founded by him in 2007 to tackle poverty and hardship in South Asia. The royal spoke of his “great love for India” when he launched an emergency COVID appeal in 2021 and helped raise millions during India’s severe pandemic wave.

“Like many others, I have a great love for India and have enjoyed many wonderful visits to the country. Indian aid and ingenuity have been a support to other countries throughout this immensely difficult time. As India has helped others, so now must we help India,” he said at the time.

It was in the wake of COVID that he reflected upon the healing and therapeutic power of Yoga, which he described as an “accessible practice” that helps manage stress.

“By its very nature, Yoga is an accessible practice which provides practitioners with ways to manage stress, build resilience and promote healing,” he said, in a recorded video message for a virtual healthcare event called “Wellness After Covid” in May 2021.

Back in April 2018, he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Science Museum in London to launch a new Ayurvedic Centre of Excellence, aimed at creating a first-of-its-kind global network for evidence-based research on Yoga and Ayurveda. His wife Camilla, the new Queen, is also believed to practice Yoga.

He last visited India in November 2019 and also celebrated his 71st birthday with schoolchildren in Mumbai and earlier this week he told British Indian peer Lord Karan Bilimoria at a pre-Coronation reception that he looks forward to making a State Visit to India soon.

As the Prince of Wales, Charles was also a very vocal supporter of causes related to the environment and has been an ardent voice against the ravages of climate change. He has spoken regularly about India’s important role in meeting the global climate action targets.

As the Head of the Commonwealth, an association of 56 independent countries including India and 2.4 billion people, he has to contend with moves by some of the remaining member nations straining to replace him as their Head of State.

In a very visible nod to his determination to keep hold of this group made up largely of former colonies, the “anointing screen” used for the most sacred part of the Coronation ceremony bears a central design of a tree with branches filled with 56 leaves naming each of the Commonwealth nations. Buckingham Palace stressed it is reflective of the monarch’s “deep affection” for the organisation.

He is already nearly seven months into the role of King and the transition from Britain’s Elizabethan Age to the Carolean Age has been largely smooth so far.

The Coronation ceremony, the planning of which involved much of the new King’s personal input, is reflective of his determination to celebrate his cherished ideas about the culturally and religiously diverse country that is modern-day Britain.

Charles, born Charles Philip Arthur George on November 14, 1948, became the oldest person to ever accede to the British throne on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II aged 96 on September 8 last year.

He studied history at Trinity College, University of Cambridge, and in 1970 became the first British royal to be awarded a university degree.

He went on to train as a Royal Air Force (RAF) pilot before joining the Royal Navy and also learned to fly helicopters before ending his military career in 1976.

On the personal front, he had an infamously turbulent first marriage to the late Diana, Princess of Wales. From that marriage, they had two sons: Prince William and Prince Harry.

In 2005, he married Camilla with the late Queen’s permission after years of a rumoured love affair.

On her marriage, Camilla became the Duchess of Cornwall and went on to be referred to as Queen Consort following the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II. The 75-year-old, born Camilla Rosemary Shand and previously married to Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles, is now known as Queen Camilla in keeping with royal tradition.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Honour for Sikh community worldwide, says peer bearing Coronation Glove for King Charles

2
Diaspora

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

3
J & K

Terrorist killed in operation in J-K's Rajouri: Army

4
Punjab

Rs 7 cr sanitary pad scam: Patiala-based firm under scanner

5
Punjab

Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan’s Lahore

6
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali national highway restored after 18 hours

7
Ludhiana

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit speaks to CM Bhagwant Mann, expresses concern over journalist's arrest in Ludhiana

8
Haryana

Consider eligible DSPs for appointment as IPS officers: High Court to Haryana

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: FIR registered over 'favour' granted to GMSH chemist

10
Punjab

Scheduled castes panel issues notice to Punjab govt over allegations of sexual misconduct against minister

Don't Miss

View All
8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Diaspora

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Moosewala’s village in Mansa
Punjab

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa

Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Top News

Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan’s Lahore

Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan’s Lahore

Panjwar was gunned down by two unidentified gunmen in Johar ...

Paramjit Panjwar: Khalistan Commando Force chief lately took to cross-border smuggling of drugs, weapons through drones

Paramjit Panjwar: Khalistan Commando Force chief lately took to cross-border smuggling of drugs, weapons through drones

Before joining KCF in 1986, Panjwar used to work in bank in ...

King Charles III's coronation LIVE Updates: King Charles and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey

King Charles III crowned at London's Westminster Abbey; tens of thousands line streets to witness moment of history

Coronation ceremony dates back 1,000 years

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Rajouri on Saturday

Defence minister Rajnath Singh visits J-K's Rajouri, reviews security situation

The visit of the defence minister to Rajouri comes a day aft...

Fresh firefight begins in J-K’s Rajouri

Terrorist killed in operation in J-K's Rajouri: Army

Arms and ammunition seized


Cities

View All

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

Residents of Sultanwind Road localities complain of contaminated water supply

Gang of robbers busted, 1 held

4th accused held in firing case

Slain Suri’s brother alleges gunshots fired at him, police say matter under investigation

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

FIR registered over ‘favour’ granted to GMSH chemist

Chandigarh: FIR registered over 'favour' granted to GMSH chemist

MRI, CT machines on the blink at PGI Emergency; patients peeved

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

2 illegal rehab centres raided in Panchkula, 37 inmates rescued

Chandigarh no-fly zone on May 7 & 8

Man held for stalking, harassing cricketer Nitish Rana’s wife in Delhi

2 held for stalking, harassing cricketer Nitish Rana’s wife in Delhi

Parts of Delhi receive fresh spell of rain

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unauthorised’ visit to hostel raises security concerns, will ensure it does not happen again: DU

Teen stabbed to death near Sarai Kale Khan

Cyber criminals posing as Army men arrested

Your love made AAP national party, now it's time to go to Lok Sabha, says Kejriwal as he holds roadshow with Mann in Jalandhar

Your love made AAP national party, now it's time to go to Lok Sabha, says Kejriwal as he holds roadshow with Mann in Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: People with disabilities, elderly cast vote from home

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Don’t want promises, need safety

Jalandhar bypoll: Sushil Kumar Rinku a traitor, voters will teach him lesson, says Navjot Sidhu

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit speaks to CM Bhagwant Mann, expresses concern over detention of journalist

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit speaks to CM Bhagwant Mann, expresses concern over journalist's arrest in Ludhiana

Plumes of dust irk commuters

Illegal connections at shelters choke sewer lines in ‘India’s Manchester’ Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: NGT probe panel to meet on May 8

Policewoman suspended for wrongly indicting shopkeeper

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

Rs 7 cr sanitary pad scam: Patiala-based firm under scanner

People above 40 vulnerable to heart diseases: Interventional cardiologist

Punjabi blogging need of hour, says varsity Vice-Chancellor

Over 500 students take part in inter-polytechnic tech fest