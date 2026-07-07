A recently retired senior protection officer to King Charles III on Tuesday joined global consultancy Trafalgar Strategy as an adviser to offer insights for the firm’s expansion into the Indian market.

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Jagjivan Singh Khangura, known as Jag, served within the Metropolitan Police’s Royalty and Specialist Protection command for over 20 years, most recently as Protection Team Leader to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

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He was awarded a Member of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO) for services to Royalty and Specialist Protection in the King’s Birthday Honours list last month.

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“It is a real privilege to join the Trafalgar Strategy Advisory Board and combine my expertise and experience with the immense talent already delivering at a world-class level for their clients,” said Khangura.

Born in rural India before emigrating to Britain, Khangura’s journey from Punjab to Buckingham Palace saw him operate at the highest levels of security, strategy, negotiation and communication.

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He was often pictured in the camera frame playing a key role during high-profile royal events, including Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022 and Charles’ coronation in May 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jag to our advisory board. He brings an exceptional mind with a track record that is second to none. Jag offers a completely different skillset to our team which, in an ever-changing world, will be integral for our clients,” said Giles Kenningham, founding partner at Trafalgar Strategy.

The firm said Khangura would bring a “unique insight” into UK-India relations and his connections across diaspora communities, which would be central to the company’s “rapid expansion into the Indian market”.

“Jag brings head-of-state level expertise in global security and will be the board’s lead on the Indian market while strengthening links with South Asian diaspora businesses in the UK. The move will allow clients to access Jag’s expertise in the growing sector of personal security,” the company stated.

This latest addition follows another Indian-origin senior executive, Tech India Advocates co-founder Ani Kaprekar, recently partnering with Trafalgar Strategy as Senior Counsel, India.

“The India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) creates a bridge. I’m particularly excited by what this means for technology, AI, the creative industries and the countless collaborations yet to be imagined,” said Kaprekar.

Trafalgar Strategy pitches its team as one that has advised prime ministers, business leaders and celebrities across the world as they navigate complex political, commercial and reputational challenges.

The firm is also advising multiple businesses on their India strategy, led by partner Jonathan Badyal.

“India represents one of the most significant economic, technological and geopolitical opportunities of our time,” said Badyal.

“This partnership (with Kaprekar) further strengthens our ability to help clients navigate and succeed in one of the world’s most dynamic markets, while supporting Indian companies with UK ambitions,” he said.