Britain's King Charles III will on Saturday lead a moment's silence in memory of the Ahmedabad-London Air India plane-crash victims after making amendments to his annual Trooping the Colour birthday parade.

Advertisement

Buckingham Palace said the 76-year-old monarch wanted the alterations "as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy".

It will also see members of the royal family wear black armbands as a mark of respect to the 241 passengers and crew who lost their lives in Thursday's London-bound plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

In an earlier statement, King Charles had said he and his wife, Queen Camilla, were "desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad".

"Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones," the statement issued by Buckingham Palace noted in the wake of the tragedy.

Advertisement

"I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time," it quoted the king as saying.

The minute's silence will be held after the king inspects the guard on Horse Guards Parade in London. It comes as the United Kingdom's flags were on Friday flown at half-mast on all royal residences and government buildings as a mark of respect.

The Trooping the Colour birthday parade includes an inspection of troops and parade, culminating traditionally in a Red Arrows Royal Air Force (RAF) flypast over Buckingham Palace, watched over from the balcony by senior royals.

King Charles III's birthday is on November 14, but traditionally the British monarch's public celebrations are held in mid-June for warmer weather.

The ceremony dates back to the 17th century and sees regimental colours being displayed in front of the monarch, with the colours of the Coldstream Guards to be presented at this year's parade.