DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / King of Jordan urges maintaining Gaza ceasefire, supports reconstruction

King of Jordan urges maintaining Gaza ceasefire, supports reconstruction

King Abdullah II of Jordan has emphasised the need to step up international efforts to achieve comprehensive calm in the region, including maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza and supporting efforts to rebuild without displacing its residents.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:32 PM Mar 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rome [Italy], March 17 (ANI/WAM): King Abdullah II of Jordan has emphasised the need to step up international efforts to achieve comprehensive calm in the region, including maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza and supporting efforts to rebuild without displacing its residents.

According to Petra news agency, during a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome on Monday, the King Abdullah highlighted the urgency of resuming entry of aid to alleviate the suffering of Gazans.

He commended Italy's vital role in providing humanitarian aid and contributing to the air bridge launched by Jordan to transfer aid shipments to Palestinians in Gaza.

Advertisement

King Abdullah II warned of the danger of escalation in the West Bank and violations against holy sites in Jerusalem.

The Jordanian monarch and Mattarella reviewed their countries' friendly relations.(ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper