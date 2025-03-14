DT
PT
King of Sweden receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Stockholm

King of Sweden receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Stockholm


ANI
Updated At : 10:52 PM Mar 14, 2025 IST

Stockholm [Sweden], March 14 (ANI/WAM):H.M. King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, in the presence of H.R.H. Victoria Ingrid Alice Desiree, Crown Princess of Sweden, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during an official working visit to Stockholm.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with his best wishes for Sweden and its people for continued prosperity and development.

In return, the King of Sweden extended his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed his wishes for the UAE's continued progress and prosperity.

The discussions focused on the bilateral relations between the UAE and Sweden. They explored ways to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly in alignment with both countries' developmental priorities.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised the UAE's commitment to strengthening its productive and constructive collaboration with Sweden, highlighting the mutual interest in advancing cooperation across key sectors, including economy, trade, renewable energy, technology, education, and advanced technologies.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also expressed his pride in visiting Sweden, commending the country's remarkable progress and development across various fields.

Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked the King of Sweden for the warm reception and hospitality, wishing Sweden and its people continued prosperity and success. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

