Kiren Rijiju calls on Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay; highlights "immense potential" of Gelephu Mindfulness City for both nations

Gelephu [Bhutan], November 1 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday called on Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay in Gelephu, where the two leaders held "warm and very positive" discussions aimed at strengthening the India-Bhutan partnership and exploring the potential of the Gelephu Mindfulness City project.

Taking to social media platform X, Rijiju reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to supporting Thimphu's development trajectory.

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"Delighted to call on H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan in Gelephu today. Had a warm and very positive discussion on India-Bhutan partnership, and the immense potential of the Gelephu Mindfulness City for both nations. India remains a steadfast partner in Bhutan’s path of growth and prosperity," Rijiju posted on X.

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India and Bhutan further strengthened their “special relationship” across development cooperation, energy, fintech, education and conservation during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Bhutan, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on September 18.

Addressing the biweekly media briefing in New Delhi, Jaiswal said Jaishankar’s visit from September 16 to 18, at the invitation of Bhutanese Foreign Minister D N Dhungyel, provided an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and reaffirm India’s support for Bhutan’s developmental goals and priorities.

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During the visit, Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and called on Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. He also held detailed discussions with Dhungyel on development cooperation, energy, people-to-people ties and other aspects of the bilateral relationship.

“External Affairs Minister reaffirmed India’s support for Bhutan’s developmental goals and priorities,” Jaiswal said.

The two sides also discussed the Gelephu Mindfulness City, trade and transit, cross-border connectivity, digital payments and space cooperation.

India reaffirmed its commitment to establish an Immigration Check Post at Hatisar in Assam to facilitate movement of investors and visitors to Gelephu. The two sides also noted progress on the Gelephu-Kokrajhar and Samtse-Banarhat cross-border rail links.

Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) is a Special Administrative Region in Bhutan.

According to the information provided on the GMC's website, the region is an innovative urban development project that integrates economic growth with mindfulness, holistic living, and sustainability.

GMC's strategic position at the crossroads of major economic regions, including South Asia, ASEAN, and China, combined with Bhutan's commitment to sustainable development, rich cultural heritage, and strong governance, positions the City as a global leader in mindful and sustainable urban growth.

Positioned on the southern border with Assam, the initiative is seen as a major economic bridge to deepen trade, digital connectivity, and physical linkages with India.

India and Bhutan share a close relationship rooted in trust, shared spiritual traditions, and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

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