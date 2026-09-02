DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Kiren Rijiju holds series of bilateral talks on sidelines of NAM Summit in Belgrade

Kiren Rijiju holds series of bilateral talks on sidelines of NAM Summit in Belgrade

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:57 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Belgrade [Serbia], September 2 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju held a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from several nations on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Belgrade, focusing on bolstering bilateral cooperation and broadening engagement across vital sectors.

Advertisement

During the diplomatic outreach, Rijiju held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed A. M. Elkhereiji, to deliberate on ways to intensify the robust and historic ties between New Delhi and Riyadh while exploring pathways to expand collaboration in domains of shared concern.

Advertisement

Rijiju stated on X, "Met with H.E. Waleed A. M. Elkhereiji, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Exchanged views on further strengthening the close & enduring India-Saudi Arabia partnership & advancing cooperation across areas of mutual interest."

Advertisement

The Union Minister also met Ana Brnabic, President of the Serbian National Assembly, where both sides deliberated on the enduring connection between India and Serbia, alongside the significance of legislative diplomacy in bridging the two nations and their populations.

Following the interaction, Rijiju posted on X, "Had a warm & meaningful meeting with H.E. Ana Brnabic, President (Speaker) of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia. Reflected on the strong bonds of friendship between India & Serbia & the important role of parliamentary exchanges in bringing our two countries & our people closer."

Advertisement

Continuing his schedule, Rijiju held talks with Angola's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tete Antonio, with a focus on strengthening the bilateral alliance and widening cooperation for mutual prosperity.

Furthermore, he met Serbian Minister of Internal and Foreign Trade, Jagoda Lazarevic, to review opportunities for scaling up commercial and economic ties while forging fresh pathways for joint growth.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rijiju called on Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia, reaffirming the firm friendship and expanding partnership underpinned by mutual regard and collective priorities.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Rijiju noted, "Called on H.E. Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, in Belgrade. Had a warm and meaningful interaction, reaffirming the strong friendship and growing partnership between India and Serbia, rooted in mutual respect & shared interests." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts