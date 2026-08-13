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Home / World / Kirti Vardhan Singh's Cote d'Ivoire visit part of India's broader engagement with Africa: MEA

Kirti Vardhan Singh's Cote d'Ivoire visit part of India's broader engagement with Africa: MEA

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ANI
Updated At : 06:58 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh's recent visit to Cote d'Ivoire is expected to give further impetus to India's expanding bilateral ties with the West African nation as part of New Delhi's broader engagement across Africa, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Thursday.

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Singh undertook an official visit to Abidjan from August 6 to 8 following an invitation from the Government of Cote d'Ivoire, serving as the Guest of Honour at the celebrations marking the 66th National Day of the West African country.

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According to the MEA, the visit offered a "valuable opportunity" to strengthen the ongoing momentum in India-Cote d'Ivoire relations. The ministry highlighted that the warm reception accorded to the Minister of State and the visiting Indian Armed Forces contingent reflected the deep goodwill and friendship shared between the two nations.

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During the visit, the MoS attended the official National Day celebrations and witnessed the participation of an Indian Armed Forces Marching Contingent in the National Day Parade.

On the sidelines of the event, MoS Singh held substantive bilateral discussions with Niale Kaba, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and also called on Alassane Ouattara, the President of Cote d'Ivoire.

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The MEA noted that the deliberations encompassed the entire spectrum of bilateral engagement, including economic and development partnerships, defence and security cooperation, and people-to-people ties. Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to further bolstering the multifaceted India-Cote d'Ivoire partnership.

A key highlight of the visit was the Minister of State's interaction with members of the Indian diaspora in Abidjan.

"MoS appreciated the valuable contribution of the Indian community towards strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Cote d'Ivoire, and reiterated the Government of India's continued commitment to the welfare, safety and well-being of the Indian citizens overseas and the Indian diaspora," the MEA stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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