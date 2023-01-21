Klishchiivka captured, claims Russia

Moscow, January 20

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had taken control of Klishchiivka, a settlement south of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, the United States announced an additional USD 2.5 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

Britain announced that it had joined a group of international partners pursuing criminal accountability for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “These atrocities must not go unpunished,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

Last week, Russian forces captured Soledar to the northeastern region of Bakhmut — an advance that defence analysts said could help them put pressure on the larger town.

Klishchiivka, which had a pre-war population of around 400 people, was captured with the help of aerial support, the ministry said.

The village is around six miles (nine km) south of Bakhmut, where units of Russia’s Wagner private militia have been locked for months in a battle of attrition with Ukrainian forces.

Both Wagner and a Russian proxy militia based in Ukraine’s Donetsk province had already claimed to have taken Klishchiivka region. Reuters could not independently confirm battlefield events. — Reuters

#England #Russia #Ukraine #United States of America USA