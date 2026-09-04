"Konichiwa" meets "Namaste": Indian, Japanese, and Belgian Defence Ministers share diplomatic cheer

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): A unique form of diplomacy via social media was witnessed on Friday among Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese and Belgian counterparts Shinjiro Rokoiz and Theo Francken.

During the meeting between Singh and Francken in New Delhi on Thursday, the Belgian defence minister extended heartfelt greetings conveyed by Japanese Defence Minister ShinjiroRokoiz, who also arrived in India on a state visit last month.

Advertisement

Highlighting the interaction and expressing his gratitude, the Japanese Defence Minister wrote in a post on X that he conveyed his greetings to India during the Belgian Minister's visit to Japan.

Advertisement

"When I met Belgium's Minister Francken @FranckenTheo in Japan, I told him to please give my best regards to Minister Singh if he went to India. As a result, he ended up using the part where Minister Singh's account mentioned me. This is also a product of the exchange between ministers. Minister Francken, Minister Singh @rajnathsingh, thank you very much!" he wrote.

Rokoiz made the remarks in response to a video of Minister Rajnath Singh welcoming his counterpart Theo Francken.

Advertisement

The video from a bilateral meeting shows Francken telling Singh, "I'm coming from Japan and I have to... the Minister of Japan's Defence, he was here last week. He, he asked me to give you all the warm greetings. And he sent me this morning a message, "Don't forget all my warm greetings to you."

In response, Singh said, “Thank you very much.”

Responding to the warm remarks, Singh thanked the Japanese Minister in a post on X, and expressed hopes for further strengthening of the bilateral ties between New Delhi and Tokyo.

"Thank you for the warm regards, my friend @shinjirokoiz! The message was well received, and duly reciprocated during Minister @FranckenTheo's highly productive visit to India. Looking forward to further strengthening our deep-rooted partnership during my next visit to Japan!" he wrote.

The series of greetings stems from Rajnath Singh's welcome to his counterpart ShinjiroRokoiz during his visit to India last month in Japanese: "Konichiwa Koizumi San!" which met with Rokoiz's prompt response in Hindi, "Namaste!"

The friendly interaction between the two leaders via posts on X instantly garnered attention.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi reaffirmed their commitment to deepening defence and strategic ties, as they held high-level talks in New Delhi last month.

The talks focused on expanding defence cooperation, strengthening military interoperability, boosting defence manufacturing and enhancing maritime security, with both sides stressing the importance of a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for greater defence cooperation between India and Belgium, saying the two countries have the potential to further expand their partnership amid a period of "great geopolitical and economic turmoil" globally.

Singh made the remarks during the India-Belgium Defence Ministers' Meeting in the national capital, where he highlighted the longstanding partnership between the two countries based on mutual respect, democratic values and a shared commitment to a rules-based global order.

Defence Minister Theo Francken, who is in India along with Prime Minister Bart De Wever on an official visit to the country from September 2 to 4, led the Belgian delegation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)