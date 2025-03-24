DT
Korea battles multiple wildfires in southeastern region

Korea battles multiple wildfires in southeastern region

The Republic of Korea is battling to contain multiple wildfires raging across the southeastern region Sunday, with strong and dry winds hindering efforts to bring the blaze under control, authorities said.
ANI
Updated At : 01:21 PM Mar 24, 2025 IST
Seoul [South Korea], March 24 (ANI/WAM): The Republic of Korea is battling to contain multiple wildfires raging across the southeastern region Sunday, with strong and dry winds hindering efforts to bring the blaze under control, authorities said.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the fire began Friday in Sancheong County, 250 kilometres southeast of Seoul, spreading to other areas. Wildfires also broke out in Euiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, about 180 km southeast of the capital; and Ulju County in Ulsan, some 300 km away.

Four people have been killed in the Sancheong fire so far, with six others injured. More than 1,500 people have been evacuated to temporary shelters, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

A total of 4,650 hectares of land -- equivalent to approximately 6,512 football fields -- has been burned so far in Euiseong, leaving more than 390 people displaced.

On Sunday, acting President Choi Sang-mok instructed officials to review additional designations of Euiseong and Ulju as special disaster zones, following the designation of Sancheong. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

