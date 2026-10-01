Korean Cultural Centre India, Telangana Govt to jointly host ‘Korea Culture Day 2026’

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Korean Cultural Centre India and the Government of Telangana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Wednesday to strengthen cultural cooperation between Korea and India. As the first initiative under the partnership, the two sides will jointly host ‘Korea Culture Day 2026’ on October 25 at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad.

According to a press release, the initiative follows President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to India in April 2026, during which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lee reaffirmed the importance of strengthening people-to-people and cultural exchanges between Korea and India.

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During the summit, the two leaders welcomed the extension of the 2026–2030 Cultural Exchange Programme and agreed to celebrate 2028–2029 as the ‘Year of India-ROK Friendship’ through a range of cultural activities. They also welcomed cooperation in the cultural and creative industries, including film, and supported initiatives to enhance mutual understanding of the two countries’ cultural heritage and soft power. One of the key initiatives discussed at the summit was the organisation of an ‘India Day’ in Korea and a ‘Korea Day’ in India. As part of this initiative, the first ‘India Day’ was celebrated in Seoul on May 16, 2026.

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To further enhance cultural cooperation between our two countries, Korean Cultural Centre India and the state government of Telangana have joined hands to bring ‘Korea Culture Day 2026’ to Hyderabad. In addition, Korean Cultural Centre India will also be organising its annual Korean cultural festival in New Delhi, ‘Korea Culture Day 2026 (Rang De Korea)’, at Select Citywalk Mall on October 23 and 24.

This festival is expected to become a venue where Telangana residents can experience Korean culture in diverse ways through K-pop and Korean traditional performances, Korean food experiences, K-beauty, and various cultural exhibitions of Korea. In addition, by presenting cultural elements of Korea and India together, it is expected to serve as an opportunity for audiences in Telangana to gain a deeper understanding of Korea’s modern and traditional culture and for the two countries to interact more closely.

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The collaboration reflects KCCI’s commitment to expanding the reach of Korean culture across different regions of India and strengthening its engagement with local communities. During the process, the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Hyderabad (Honorary Consul General – Suresh Chukkapalli) played an important role in facilitating close communication with the Telangana Government and served as a bridge between the two sides.

Through this partnership, KCCI plans to continue its efforts to provide more local residents with opportunities to experience Korean culture and further promote mutual understanding between Korea and India.

Hwang Il Yong, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre India, said, “Cultural exchange is one of the strongest foundations for building lasting people-to-people relationships. Following the Korea-India summit, I am very pleased that the Korean Cultural Centre India is joining hands with the Telangana Government to host ‘Korea Culture Day 2026’ in Hyderabad. Through this event, I hope that more people will have the opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of Korean culture firsthand, while further deepening the friendship between Korea and India.” (ANI)

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