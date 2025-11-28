DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Korean embassy in UAE marks Republic of Korea national day

Korean embassy in UAE marks Republic of Korea national day

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:50 AM Nov 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), attended this evening a reception hosted by Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Advertisement

The reception, held at the St. Regis Corniche Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by a number of members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, along with members of the Korean community residing in the country.

Advertisement

In his address, the Korean Ambassador praised the bilateral relations between the Republic of Korea and the UAE, noting their continued growth and development across all fields. He said the UAE is the Republic of Korea's second-largest trading partner in the Middle East.

Advertisement

He added that the two countries are bound by a strong strategic partnership that spans a range of sectors, including nuclear energy, the economy, healthcare, culture, energy and space. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts