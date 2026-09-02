Koror: MoS Margherita meets Tonga PM Fakafanua on sidelines of 55th Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders' Meeting

Koror [Palau], September 2 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met Tongan Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua on the sidelines of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders' Meeting in Koror, Palau, and discussed strengthening the India-Tonga partnership.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Margherita, who is representing India at the PIF Leaders' Meeting, said, "Honoured to meet with Hon. PM of Tonga Lord Fakafanua, accompanied by Hon. Consul of India to Tonga Madam Fakafanua and HRH Crown Prince Tupouto`a `Ulukalala, Minister of His Majesty's Armed Forces and His Majesty's Diplomatic Services, on the sidelines of the 55th PIF Leaders' Meeting in Koror, Palau."

Advertisement

Honoured to meet with Hon. PM of Tonga Lord Fakafanua, accompanied by Hon. Consul of India to Tonga Madam Fakafanua and HRH Crown Prince Tupoutoʻa ʻUlukalala, Minister of His Majesty’s Armed Forces and His Majesty’s Diplomatic Services, on the sidelines of the 55th PIF Leaders’… pic.twitter.com/oAcLBelaHm — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) September 2, 2026

"A warm exchange on strengthening the India-Tonga partnership. India deeply values its friendship with Tonga and our shared commitment to the wider Indo-Pacific," Margherita added.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), speaking at the Dialogue Partner Session of the 55th PIF Leaders' Meeting on September 1, Margherita said India attaches "the highest importance" to its partnership with the Blue Pacific Continent.

"India attaches the highest importance to its partnership with the Blue Pacific Continent," he said, noting that India's engagement with the Pacific has deepened through bilateral ties, the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and engagement with the Pacific Islands Forum.

Advertisement

"We see the Pacific not as a distant region, but as an integral part of our shared Indo-Pacific," Margherita said.

He said India's approach to the Indo-Pacific is based on "respect for international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, freedom of navigation and overflight, lawful commerce, and the peaceful resolution of disputes."

Margherita also highlighted India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, announced in 2019, which focuses on collaborative efforts to secure an open and free maritime domain while ensuring the health of oceans.

On India's development partnership with Pacific Island countries, he referred to initiatives announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Third FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea in 2023 in areas including healthcare, education, digital capacity building, water and renewable energy.

"At the Third FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea in 2023, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi announced a comprehensive set of initiatives in healthcare, education, digital capacity building, water and renewable energy," he said.

Margherita said India was committed to translating these initiatives into outcomes on the ground through bilateral development cooperation support and demand-driven projects through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

Addressing concerns over climate change and sea-level rise, he said, "For the Pacific, climate change and sea level rise are present and existential concerns. India shares this assessment."

He highlighted India's contribution through the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA), and said India was strengthening its humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement across the Indo-Pacific.

Margherita also highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence to support Pacific Island countries in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, education, climate resilience and public services.

"The AI Impact Summit, hosted by India in February, placed Global South priorities at the centre of the global AI conversation, with a focus on democratising access to AI resources," he said.

He further emphasised the role of Pacific Island countries in the Global South. "The Pacific has an important voice in the wider Global South," Margherita said, adding that India would continue working with Pacific partners to ensure their priorities are heard in global decision-making.

He also highlighted India's demand-driven Quick Impact Projects across the 14 Pacific Island Countries. "It is in this spirit, India has been undertaking demand-driven Quick Impact Projects across the 14 Pacific Island Countries," he said.

Referring to the PIF Summit in Tonga in 2024, Margherita said India had announced support for one Quick Impact Project in each Pacific Island Country and noted that work on these projects had progressed well.

At the end of his address, he said India's approach was to "listen to our Pacific partner countries and the Pacific Islands Forum, respond to their priorities, and deliver on our commitments."

"Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient and prosperous Blue Pacific Continent," Margherita said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)