KR Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for record 29th time

Kathmandu: Nepal’s legendary mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa, 54, made history on Sunday by breaking his record for the highest number of ascents of Mt Everest as he scaled the world's highest peak for the 29th time. pti

Roger Corman, ‘King of the Bs’, passes away at 98

Los Angeles: Roger Corman, the Oscar-winning ‘King of the Bs’ who helped turn out low-budget classics as “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Attack of the Crab Monsters” and gave many famous actors and directors early breaks, has died. He was 98. reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nepal