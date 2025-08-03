DT
PT
Home / World / Krasheninnikov volcano erupts in Kamchatka for the first time

Krasheninnikov volcano erupts in Kamchatka for the first time

ANI
Updated At : 06:10 AM Aug 03, 2025 IST
Moscow [Russia], August 3 (ANI/ Izvestia): The eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano was recorded for the first time. This was reported on August 3 in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Kamchatka Territory.

"An ash discharge from the Krasheninnikov volcano has been recorded in Kamchatka. The ash release occurred at an altitude of up to 6 thousand meters, with the height of the giant itself being 1856 m...The Krasheninnikov volcano was assigned an "orange" aviation hazard code," the agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel. (ANI/ Izvestia)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

