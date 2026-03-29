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Home / World / Kuwait air defences dealt with 14 hostile ballistic missiles, 12 drones in past 24 hours

Kuwait air defences dealt with 14 hostile ballistic missiles, 12 drones in past 24 hours

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ANI
Updated At : 10:50 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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Kuwait City [Kuwait], March 29 (ANI/WAM): Kuwait's Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday that it had detected and dealt with 14 ballistic missiles and 12 hostile drones in the past 24 hours.

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During a media briefing, the Ministry's Spokesman Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said that some of these missiles and drones targeted a Kuwaiti armed forces base, leaving 10 personnel injured and causing material damage to the site.

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He quoted by KUNA as adding that depots owned by a private logistics company were targeted during the attack, causing no casualties but only material damage.

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Since the start of the heinous aggression on February 28, Kuwait has been hit by a total of 307 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 616 drones. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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