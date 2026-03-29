Kuwait air defences dealt with 14 hostile ballistic missiles, 12 drones in past 24 hours

Kuwait City [Kuwait], March 29 (ANI/WAM): Kuwait's Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday that it had detected and dealt with 14 ballistic missiles and 12 hostile drones in the past 24 hours.
During a media briefing, the Ministry's Spokesman Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said that some of these missiles and drones targeted a Kuwaiti armed forces base, leaving 10 personnel injured and causing material damage to the site.
He quoted by KUNA as adding that depots owned by a private logistics company were targeted during the attack, causing no casualties but only material damage.
Since the start of the heinous aggression on February 28, Kuwait has been hit by a total of 307 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 616 drones. (ANI/WAM)
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