Kuwait denounces "heinous" Iranian strikes as military confirms injuries and material damage

Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 18 (ANI): Kuwait has issued a strong condemnation of the Iranian military attacks against its oil facilities, electrical power stations and water desalination plants.

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In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait asserted that the "henious" Iranian aggression endangers civilian lives, noting repeated targeting of vital civilian assets and infrastructure. The Ministry stated that it constitutes a violation of international law.

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"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the State of Kuwait's condemnation and strongest denunciation of the heinous Iranian aggression that targeted the country's territories this morning, striking another of the electrical power stations and water desalination plants in the State of Kuwait. The Ministry affirms that the repeated targeting of these vital facilities reveals a systematic aggressive approach aimed at civilian assets and essential infrastructure, endangering the lives and safety of civilians, in flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, the United Nations Charter, and Security Council Resolution 2817," the Ministry stated.

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Furthermore, the Ministry called for immediate cessation of the attacks while reaffiming its right to take necessary measures to defend its territory and safeguard its citizens, citing its right to self-defence in accordance with the UN Charter.

"It further holds Iran fully responsible for this treacherous aggression and its repercussions, demanding that it immediately cease its assaults. The Ministry emphasizes that the State of Kuwait reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to preserve its security and defend its territories and vital facilities against any aggression or threat, pursuant to its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article (51) of the United Nations Charter and the rules of international law," the statement read.

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Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti news agency reported that the official Spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, Brigadier General Saud Al-Otaibi, said that "competent authorities have commenced firefighting and repair operations, resulting in injuries to a number of firefighters and workers in the oil sector."

He added that the interception operations against the attacks led to the "fall of shrapnel in several sites and residential areas, causing material damage without recording any human injuries."

Prior to this statement, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation stated that one of the vital sites in the oil sector was subjected to the "repeated brutal Iranian attacks" this morning, the agency reported.

In a statement, the Corporation stated that "The injured were provided with first aid, the site was evacuated, and the response to the attack is being handled in coordination with the relevant state authorities."

Additionally, the General Firefighting Forces of Kuwait informed that a fire broke out in two different locations following the Iranian strikes.

"The first incident resulted in a number of injuries among firefighters and one of the workers while combating the fire, and the site was evacuated and they were transported to provide the necessary medical assistance," the force said according to Kuwait news agency.

Earlier, air raid sirens sounded repeatedly across Kuwait from the early hours of Saturday morning, prompting authorities to warn residents to seek shelter and remain indoors as inbound missiles launched from Iran breached Kuwaiti airspace.

Detailing the offensive, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that its forces had targeted the Arifjan Ground Forces Support Centre in Kuwait, claiming that the strike had killed several US troops stationed at the facility as part of the 18th wave of its "Operation Nasr 2."

Additionally, the IRGC claimed to have executed a targeted drone strike that successfully neutralised the radar installation at the US Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait.

Further escalating the maritime and communication front, Iranian state media reported assertions by the IRGC Navy that its units had deployed drones and missiles against the US Navy's fuel support pier located at Kuwait's Al Ahmadi Port.

The IRGC further claimed to have struck and dismantled a US signalling and communications hub within the country.

The kinetic strikes caused immediate disruption to international travel, with Al Jazeera reporting that Kuwait Airways has suspended all flight operations at Kuwait International Airport following the total closure of the national airspace by state authorities.The flag carrier confirmed that both inbound and outbound flights at the country's primary aviation hub were frozen due to the rapid deterioration of regional security.

This operational halt followed an earlier announcement by Kuwait Airways regarding comprehensive flight rescheduling implemented as a safeguard against the evolving threat environment.

Simultaneously, the strikes dealt a direct blow to the domestic utility network.

According to Al Jazeera, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy confirmed that a fire broke out in one of the components of a power and water desalination plant in the wake of the latest Iranian bombardments.

Additionally, at least two Iranian ballistic missiles have struck the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, the IRGC said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, air defence networks in Jordan successfully intercepted and brought down 10 Iranian missiles that violated regional airspace during the early hours of Saturday morning, Al Jazeera reported.

Air raid warning sirens were also activated in Bahrain for the fifth time in the last few hours today, Al Jazeera added, adding that the Interior Ministry told people to "remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

The attacks come after Iran's IRGC issued an explicit warning to nations hosting American troops, stating that they must prepare for a "corresponding response" amid escalating regional conflicts, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. (ANI)

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