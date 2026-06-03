Kuwait neutralises "hostile missile and drone attacks" as Iran claims strikes on US bases

Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 3 (ANI): Kuwaiti air defence networks actively engaged and neutralised a wave of incoming aerial threats on Wednesday, following reports of loud blasts across multiple sectors of the country amid escalating volatility across the Gulf region.

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In an official communique addressing the situation, the Kuwaiti Army's General Staff confirmed that the detonations reported by residents were directly linked to defensive operations executed by tactical units neutralising incoming vectors. The military command announced that "Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks".

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تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية. تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية. يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.… pic.twitter.com/us5KIAGcih — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) June 2, 2026

Following the active kinetic engagements, the military apparatus issued an immediate advisory cautioning the public against approaching or handling any remnants, shrapnel or unidentifiable materials deposited on the ground, warning that such objects pose significant safety hazards.

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Reinforcing the safety protocols, Ministry of Defence spokesperson Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi implored both citizens and foreign residents to maintain extreme vigilance and immediately alert emergency services via the 112 hotline upon discovering any anomalous debris.

Colonel Al-Otaibi additionally called on the populace to completely disregard speculative reports, urging them to verify developments exclusively through state-sanctioned information networks and strictly observe safety mandates. The military leadership re-emphasised this directive, stating that "the General Staff of the Army calls on everyone to cooperate and adhere to the issued guidelines to preserve the security and safety of all".

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As the Kuwaiti security apparatus worked to secure the domestic front, regional media platforms began broadcasting unverified claims regarding the geopolitical motivations behind the bombardment. Separately, Iran's state-controlled broadcaster IRIB asserted that the aerial strikes deliberately targeted American military infrastructure stationed within Kuwait, framing the offensive as a direct countermeasure against recent Western manoeuvres.

According to the Iranian state broadcaster's narrative, the assault was launched "following the hostile actions of the U.S. in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and Qeshm Island, American bases in Kuwait were hit."

The cross-border escalation unfolds against the backdrop of rapidly deteriorating regional security and widening military friction involving United States forces and Iran. (ANI)

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