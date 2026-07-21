Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 21 (ANI): Kuwait has stated that in the continued "sinful" Iranian strikes, the nation's power and water desalination plants were subjected to attacks on Monday evening, resulting to fires in number of facilities.

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In a statement released by the Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said that the Iranian attacks, which continued for the fourth consecutive day, caused fire to break out in numerous facilities. The Ministry said that the emergency operations helped contain the fire, adding that an assessment of the damage and the ways to rehabilitate the facilities is being done.

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"The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy announces that amid the continued sinful Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, several power and water desalination plants were subjected to attacks yesterday evening--for the fourth consecutive day--resulting in fires breaking out in a number of their facilities," the statement read.

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"The Ministry's emergency teams, in coordination with the General Fire Force and security authorities, immediately responded to the incidents, successfully controlled and extinguished the fires, assessed the damage resulting from the attacks, and are currently working to implement plans to repair the damage and rehabilitate the facilities," it added.

The Ministry stated that resultingly, "a number of generating units have been taken out of service in accordance with established precautionary operational procedures to ensure the safety of equipment and the stability of both the electrical and water systems."

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The Ministry further stated that it will keep the public updated on developments through its official channels.

رقم (22) من وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة بشأن تعرض عدة محطات للقوى الكهربائية وتقطير المياه للاعتداء.#وزارة_الكهرباء_والماء pic.twitter.com/9cI8BPqU0h — وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة 🇰🇼 (@mew_kwt) July 21, 2026

Earlier, the satellite images shared by Fars news agency show damage to Kuwait's oil facilities. The visuals show that the facilities have been severely damaged, and the Al Ahmadi crude oil export terminal has suffered extensive damage.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the repeated Iranian attacks against Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, recognising them as "flagrant violations of sovereignty."

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attacks by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with missiles and drones. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability," the statement read.

The Ministry further reaffirmed solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, extending "support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability."

This comes as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its armed forces targeted multiple US-linked assets across the Gulf region, including what they described as the destruction of an American missile defence radar system and an F-15 aircraft inside a shelter in Jordan, as well as an attack on Amazon's central data infrastructure in Bahrain.

In a series of announcements issued by the IRGC and the Iranian Army and carried by Iran's state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC stated that its strikes came as part of "Operation Nasr 2", while the Iranian Army targeted the assets as under "Operation Lightning".

The IRGC claimed that its forces had attacked a compound housing US military personnel in Jordan's Rukban region, alleging that several soldiers were killed.

IRGC also claimed that an MQ-9 drone hangar at Ali Al-Salem in the Kuwait base was hit, damaging or destroying several drones.

The Iranian Army further claimed that HIMARS missile systems belonging to US forces at the Arifjan base in Kuwait were targeted with surface-to-surface missiles.

The Iranian strikes came as retaliation after the United States launched another round of attacks against Iran.

This comes as tensions between Iran and the United States escalated after the collapse of the 14-point MoU, signed last month, aimed at ending the hostilities between the two sides and opening the pathway for further negotiations, particularly on Iran's nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

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