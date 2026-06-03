icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Kuwait slams Iran after drone strikes leave several injured, damages International Airport building

Kuwait slams Iran after drone strikes leave several injured, damages International Airport building

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:45 PM Jun 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 3 (ANI): Amid a rapidly evolving security situation in West Asia, the Kuwaiti Army on Wednesday said accused Iran of hostile drone attacks, which left several people injured and targeted the passenger building at the Kuwait International Airport. Meanwhile, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV claimed that the IRGC carried out retaliatory strikes against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Official Spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, stated that a number of hostile drones targeted today the passenger building (T1) at Kuwait International Airport as a result of the "criminal Iranian aggression", which resulted in significant material damage to the building and injuries to a number of individuals, who received the necessary medical care.

Advertisement

As per the Kuwaiti Army, he affirmed that the armed forces are monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities, and they are in a state of complete readiness to deal with any developments, and to take all necessary measures to preserve the security of the country and its stability.

Advertisement

As per Kuwait's News Agency (KUNA), the country's Civil Aviation suspended air traffic and flights, while transferring flights to alternative airports after Terminal One came under Iranian attacks causing casualties and damage.

As developments follow, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that its forces carried out retaliatory strikes against an "enemy vessel", the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and a regional American airbase after two acts of what it claimed was US aggression targeting Iranian assets.

Advertisement

Citing the statement released by its Public Relations Office on Wednesday, the IRGC said the developments began late at night when an Iranian oil tanker was struck near the Strait of Hormuz and the targeting of an IRGC communications tower in the southern part of Qeshm Island with aerial projectiles.

"In response to this aggression, their air and helicopter base stationed in one of the countries of the region, as well as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, were subjected to missile and drone attacks by the IRGC Aerospace Force", the IRGC said as quoted by Press TV. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts