Kuwait slams Iran after drone strikes leave several injured, damages International Airport building

Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 3 (ANI): Amid a rapidly evolving security situation in West Asia, the Kuwaiti Army on Wednesday said accused Iran of hostile drone attacks, which left several people injured and targeted the passenger building at the Kuwait International Airport. Meanwhile, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV claimed that the IRGC carried out retaliatory strikes against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

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In a post on X, the Official Spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, stated that a number of hostile drones targeted today the passenger building (T1) at Kuwait International Airport as a result of the "criminal Iranian aggression", which resulted in significant material damage to the building and injuries to a number of individuals, who received the necessary medical care.

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As per the Kuwaiti Army, he affirmed that the armed forces are monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities, and they are in a state of complete readiness to deal with any developments, and to take all necessary measures to preserve the security of the country and its stability.

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بيان رقم (63) صرّح المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع، العقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطوان، بأن عدداً من الطائرات المسيّرة المعادية استهدفت اليوم مبنى الركاب (T1) بمطار الكويت الدولي نتيجة العدوان الإيراني الآثم، ما أسفر عن أضرار مادية جسيمة في المبنى وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص، حيث تلقوا… pic.twitter.com/HMSd0TX7sG — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) June 3, 2026

As per Kuwait's News Agency (KUNA), the country's Civil Aviation suspended air traffic and flights, while transferring flights to alternative airports after Terminal One came under Iranian attacks causing casualties and damage.

As developments follow, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that its forces carried out retaliatory strikes against an "enemy vessel", the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and a regional American airbase after two acts of what it claimed was US aggression targeting Iranian assets.

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Citing the statement released by its Public Relations Office on Wednesday, the IRGC said the developments began late at night when an Iranian oil tanker was struck near the Strait of Hormuz and the targeting of an IRGC communications tower in the southern part of Qeshm Island with aerial projectiles.

"In response to this aggression, their air and helicopter base stationed in one of the countries of the region, as well as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, were subjected to missile and drone attacks by the IRGC Aerospace Force", the IRGC said as quoted by Press TV. (ANI)

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