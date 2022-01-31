Kuwait suspends Iraq flights after airport attack

Baghdad, January 30
Kuwait suspended flights to Iraq for a week starting Sunday citing security fears after a rocket attack targeted Baghdad international airport. Iraqi authorities, meanwhile, announced an attacker had been apprehended.
Kuwait Airways said on Saturday flights to Iraq were temporarily suspended based on instructions from the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority due to “current conditions.” Six rockets struck the Baghdad airport last week damaging two commercial planes. — AP
