Home / World / Kuwait to host inaugural Emirates Falcons International Cup

ANI
Updated At : 07:50 PM Sep 18, 2025 IST
Dubai [UAE], September 18 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Falcons Federation has selected Kuwait to host the first edition of the Emirates Falcons International Cup from December 4-7.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the visit of the UAE Falcons Federation's delegation to Kuwait, where they met with Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Kuwait's Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs. The delegation was led by Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and the UAE Falcons Federation, along with board member Abdulaziz Al Ali, and UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, Matar Hamed Al Neyadi.

The competition will feature seven races for young falcons, including four main races, one special race, and a final Cup race featuring the top five falcons from each main race. Winners of the event will receive a total of AED500,000 in prizes.

The Emirates Falcons International Cup, an international falconry championship, was launched in August, and set to be held annually across various continents. It aims to elevate falconry and associated sports on the global sporting scene while upholding the highest standards of the sport and consolidating the UAE's position as a leading destination for falconry. It also seeks to promote and preserve falconry's rich heritage through innovative strategies. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

