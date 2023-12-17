Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf dies

Kuwait, December 16

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Saturday, aged 86, according to the royal court, just over three years after assuming power in the US-allied Gulf oil producer. The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed.

India announced one-day state mourning on Sunday. The Union Home Ministry said the National Flag would fly half mast where it is flown regularly throughout India and there will be no official entertainment.

The Emir was admitted to hospital late last month due to what the state news agency described at the time as an emergency health problem but said that he was in a stable condition. Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83, who has been Kuwait’s de facto ruler since 2021, when the frail emir handed over most his duties, was named as Sheikh Nawaf’s successor.

Kuwait announced 40 days of mourning and a three day closure of official departments. World leaders paid tribute to Sheikh Nawaf and offered their condolences to his successor, Sheikh Meshal, the Al Sabah family and the people of Kuwait.

British PM Rishi Sunak described on X Sheikh as a great friend of the United Kingdom that would be remembered fondly. Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wrote on X that Sheikh Nawaf had been a wise leader who played a major role in strengthening Kuwait-UAE relations.

Sheikh Nawaf became emir in September 2020 following the death of his brother, Sheikh Sabah, who had ruled for more than a decade and shaped the state’s foreign policy for over 50 years.

Kuwait, holder of the world’s seventh-largest oil reserves, borders Saudi Arabia and Iraq, and lies across the Gulf from Iran. It was invaded and occupied by Iraq in 1990, sparking the first Gulf war several months later in 1991. — Agencies