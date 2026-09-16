“Kuzuzangpo la Bhutan!”:EAM Jaishankar arrives in Paro, looks to advance India-Bhutan ties

Paro [Bhutan], September 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday arrived in Paro, Bhutan, as part of his official visit to the country from September 16-17, saying he looks forward to engagements aimed at advancing India's “unique ties of friendship” with Bhutan.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Kuzuzangpo la Bhutan! Delighted to arrive in Paro today. Thank Lyonpo D. N Dhungyel @FMBhutan for the warm welcome."

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Kuzuzangpo la Bhutan! Delighted to arrive in Paro today. Thank Lyonpo D. N Dhungyel @FMBhutan for the warm welcome. Look forward to my engagements to advance our unique ties of friendship. 🇮🇳 🇧🇹 pic.twitter.com/vicb8EMfyk — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 16, 2026

Bhutan's Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel was present at the site to welcome the EAM.

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Jaishankar added that he looks forward to his engagements “to advance our unique ties of friendship.”

Jaishankar is on an official visit to Bhutan from September 16-17 at the invitation of Bhutan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Dhungyel.

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As per the MEA official press release, during the visit, Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with the Bhutanese Foreign Minister. He will also receive a royal audience with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and call on the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and to further strengthen the existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries," the ministry said.

The visit comes as India gives vital importance to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

In terms of earlier engagements with Bhutan, in August, a high-level bilateral meeting on cooperation on trans-border rivers was held in New Delhi between the Bhutanese delegation, led by Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Minister for Energy & Natural Resources, and the Indian delegation, led by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil.

During the bilateral meeting, the two sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation between India and Bhutan in the water resources sector, with a particular focus on trans-border river management, flood forecasting and flood management, hydrological data sharing and other areas of mutual interest.

The Ministers also reviewed the progress of the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project, which is being implemented in Bhutan in partnership with India, and discussed measures for its expeditious implementation.

In addition, the two delegations held constructive discussions on proposals for the upgradation and strengthening of the existing hydro-meteorological network in Bhutan, alongside the enhancement of the scope of cooperation under the existing mechanism for sharing hydrological data on transboundary rivers.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to the sustainable and mutually beneficial management of transboundary water resources, agreeing to further deepen bilateral cooperation in the field through sustained technical collaboration, mutual trust and regular institutional engagement. (ANI)

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