DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Kwatra discuss India-US ties with Republican leader from Louisiana Steve Scalise

Kwatra discuss India-US ties with Republican leader from Louisiana Steve Scalise

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:15 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], September 20 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held talks with Republican leader Steve Scalise and discussed India-US ties in several sectors.

Advertisement

Kwatra said on Friday that Scalise conveyed warm wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

In a post on X, he said, "Had the honor of meeting Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise today, who conveyed warm wishes for PM Modi's birthday. We discussed the many positive developments in the India-US ties in economic, defense, and energy sectors, further strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership."

Advertisement

https://x.com/AmbVMKwatra/status/1969021983464595898

Earlier in the day, Kwatra delivered a keynote address at the Quantum World Congress 2025 on the subject - The Quantum Frontier: A perspective from India.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "Delivered a keynote address at the Quantum World Congress 2025 on the subject - The Quantum Frontier: A perspective from India. Shared my views about India's Quantum journey and the immense potential for India US cooperation in this domain."

https://x.com/AmbVMKwatra/status/1968852804706943362

Elbridge Colby, Under Secretary of War for Policy, hosted Kwatra on September 18 at the Pentagon and said they had a 'valuable' discussion.

In a post on X, he said, "I was very pleased to host Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra at the Pentagon earlier this week for a valuable discussion. We at the Department of War look forward to continuing to elevate our critical defense cooperation with India."

https://x.com/USWPColby/status/1968662882729496760

"A productive conversation with the brilliant Elbridge Colby. Reviewed the current agenda and charted actionable path on several initiatives in the pipeline of India-US defence cooperation. Value his deep knowledge, perspective and consistent support for our strategic partnership," Kwatra said.

https://x.com/AmbVMKwatra/status/1968674322630812149

On September 16, Kwatra attended the anniversary celebrations of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Beltsville, MD.

https://x.com/AmbVMKwatra/status/1967933744553066971

In a post on X, he had said, "Had the privilege of joining the anniversary celebrations at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Beltsville, MD. Congratulations to the temple for 25 years of outstanding service and selfless contributions!" (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts