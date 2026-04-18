Kyiv: 5 killed as gunman opens fire on civilians; attacker neutralised

Kyiv [Ukraine], April 18 (ANI): A violent shooting spree in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district ended in bloodshed on Saturday, leaving five civilians dead and several others injured.

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The attacker was eliminated by special tactical units after a tense hostage standoff inside a supermarket.

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Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that an armed attacker who opened fire on civilians in Kyiv has been neutralised by security forces, with authorities reporting multiple casualties, injuries and the rescue of hostages as investigations continue into the incident.

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According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, Ihor Klymenko, informed him that the situation had been brought under control after law enforcement agencies intervened at the scene.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "Just now, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported on the neutralisation in Kyiv of an attacker who opened fire on ordinary people. All circumstances are being clarified. At the moment, 5 deaths are known. My condolences to the relatives and loved ones. As of now, 10 people have been hospitalised with injuries and wounds. All are receiving the necessary assistance. Four hostages were successfully rescued. We expect a prompt investigation. Investigators from the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are working on it. I have instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the National Police of Ukraine to provide the public with all verified information in this case."

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Щойно міністр внутрішніх справ України Ігор Клименко доповів про ліквідацію в Києві нападника, який відкрив вогонь по звичайних людях. Усі обставини зʼясовуються. Наразі відомо про 5 загиблих. Мої співчуття рідним та близьким. Станом на зараз 10 людей госпіталізовані з… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 18, 2026

The incident, which occurred in the Demiyivka neighbourhood, prompted a swift and massive response from the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The terror began when the gunman, armed with a legally registered carbine, opened fire on "ordinary people" in the street. Witnesses reported scenes of chaos as the shooter targeted passersby.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that police negotiators attempted to contact the man for approximately 40 minutes.

After the gunman refused to surrender or allow medical aid for those inside, elite KORD special forces stormed the building. The attacker was killed during the ensuing confrontation.

Five people have been confirmed dead. Ten individuals are currently hospitalised, including at least one child and a security guard from the supermarket.

Zelenskyy reiterated that investigative agencies, including the national police and the security service of Ukraine, have been directed to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack, including the motive of the assailant and the sequence of events leading to the shooting.

Security in Kyiv has been heightened following the incident, with law enforcement units deployed across key locations to ensure public safety and prevent any further escalation. Officials have not yet disclosed details about the identity of the attacker or whether any group may be linked to the incident.

Four hostages were successfully rescued by special forces during the raid.

"I was deeply saddened... My condolences to the families and loved ones. We expect a swift investigation. I have instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs... to make all verified information in this case available to the public," said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (ANI)

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