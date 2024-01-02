Kyiv downs 87 Russian drones

Kyiv, january 1
Russia launched a record 90 Shahed-type drones across Ukraine of which Ukraine downed 87 on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said his nation would intensify such strikes. In southern Ukraine’s Odesa, the head of the region’s military administration, Oleh Kiper, said the military had downed 87 drones.
A boy was killed and seven others were wounded during the attacks. — Agencies
