Kyiv hit by deadly Russian strikes, at least 9 dead and dozens wounded

Kyiv [Ukraine], June 2 (ANI): Russian forces launched a large-scale overnight assault on Ukraine's capital early Tuesday (local time), killing at least nine people and injuring nearly 100 others across multiple cities, according to Ukrainian officials, CNN reported.

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The strikes come as Zelenskyy warned of the possibility of intensified attacks by Russia, and Russia had threatened to launch "consistent and systematic strikes" on Ukraine's defence infrastructure.

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The strikes combined missiles and drones targeting Kyiv and other regions, damaging residential and commercial infrastructure, sparking fires and leaving widespread destruction, as per CNN.

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Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko described the attack as a "massive enemy attack".

Authorities said there are fears people may still be trapped under the rubble of a partially collapsed multi-story apartment building in Kyiv's Podilsky district after a "double tap" strike.

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"Preliminary reports indicate that there are people trapped under the rubble, " Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's city military administration, said on Telegram.

Emergency services were deployed across the affected districts as fires engulfed damaged buildings and debris was scattered across residential areas.

"Throughout the night, the enemy launched massive attacks on the Kyiv region using drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Our peaceful towns and villages were once again under attack," said Mykola Kalashynk, the Kyiv regional governor.

Officials reported at least 58 wounded in Kyiv alone, including children, with power outages and emergency shelters activated across the city.

As reported by CNN, a suspected missile strike hit a 24-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, triggering a fire, while another blaze broke out in a nine-story building in Podil after debris struck its roof.

Elsewhere, strikes damaged a clinic and a kindergarten compund, while surrounding areas, including Bucha, also reported destruction to homes and infrastructure.

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned of the possibility of intensified attacks in his nightly address.

"The intelligence warnings regarding Russian strikes remain in effect. A massive strike may happen - they have prepared it, " Zelenskyy said.

Between January and May this year, our warriors struck 15 Russian oil refineries. Russia has already imposed bans on exports of aviation fuel and gasoline, and is also considering a ban on diesel exports. As of May, nearly 40% of Russia’s primary oil refining capacity is offline. pic.twitter.com/iIXjh6brtD — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 1, 2026

The escalation comes as Russia had threatened to launch "consistent and systematic strikes" on Ukraine's defence infrastructure in Kyiv and advised foreign citizens to leave the city.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement warning after Ukraine's deadliest drone strike in Starobilsk, in which 18 people were killed and 42 others wounded, as per Al Jazeera.

"Russia's Armed Forces are beginning to launch consistent and systemic strikes on Ukrainian defence industry enterprises in Kyiv, including specific facilities for designing, manufacturing and programming drones and preparing them for operation. The Kyiv regime deploys these drones with the help of NATO specialists who supply components, provide reconnaissance and target acquisition data," the Foreign Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has continued long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian forces damaged multiple Russian oil refineries in recent months, claiming significant reductions in refining capacity.

He said, "Between January and May this year, our warriors struck 15 Russian oil refineries. Russia has already imposed bans on exports of aviation fuel and gasoline, and is also considering a ban on diesel exports. As of May, nearly 40% of Russia's primary oil refining capacity is offline." (ANI)

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