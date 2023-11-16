Kyiv troops have crossed Dnipro, admits Russia

Kyiv, November 15

Russia conceded for the first time on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had crossed the vast Dnipro river into occupied areas of Kherson region, but said it had sent in more troops to stop them as Kyiv tries to open a new line of attack to annexed Crimea.

Ukraine had on Tuesday said it had secured a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro. A spokesperson said Ukrainian troops were trying to push Russian forces back from the eastern bank of the river. — Reuters

