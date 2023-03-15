Kyiv vows to defend Bakhmut as Moscow intensifies attack

Kreminna, March 14

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his military chiefs agreed on Tuesday to keep defending Bakhmut, which the country’s top general said was vital to the defence of the whole eastern front.

Task of survival of statehood For us, this is not a geopolitical task, but a task of the survival of statehood, creating conditions for the future of the country and our children. Vladimir Putin, Russia president

Zelenskyy’s office said the President, top government officials and military commanders had discussed the situation in the small eastern city, where Russian and Ukraine forces are taking heavy casualties. “After considering the defensive operation in the Bakhmut direction, all ... expressed a common position to continue holding and defending the city of Bakhmut,” it said.

Ukraine’s future hinges on the outcome of battles in the east, including in and around Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, with both sides describing brutal fighting as Russia intensifies a winter campaign to capture the small city.

Bakhmut has become the focus of Russia’s invasion, with the months-long fight becoming Europe’s bloodiest infantry battle since World War Two.

“It is very tough in the east — very painful,” Zelenskyy said in his overnight video address, held nightly since Russia launched its invasion more than a year ago. “We have to destroy the enemy’s military power. And we shall destroy it.”

Kyiv and Moscow gave differing accounts of negotiations to extend the Black Sea grain deal, established last year to prevent global famine by securing wartime exports from Ukraine and Russia, both among the world’s top suppliers of food.

The arrangement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, is due to expire this week. Russia said it had been extended for 60 days, but Ukraine said the agreement required any extension to last 120 days. Turkey said talks were still ongoing.

In what would be the first international war crimes cases arising from the invasion, the International Criminal Court (ICC) is expected to seek the arrest of Russian officials for forcibly deporting children from Ukraine and targeting civilian infrastructure, as per sources.

The Kremlin said the court has no jurisdiction over Russia. Moscow would be certain to reject arrest warrants against its officials.

On the battlefront, Ukrainian soldiers said on Monday they were repelling attacks near Kreminna, north of Bakhmut.

In a forest some 8 km (5 miles) from the front, cannons boomed and explosions rumbled constantly in the distance. Trench warfare, described by both sides as a meat grinder, has claimed a huge toll in Bakhmut.

Russia says taking Bakhmut would open a path to capture all of surrounding Donetsk. Ukraine says wearing out Russia’s military there now will help its counter-offensive later. — Reuters