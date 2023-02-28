Lab leak in China likely cause of Covid, says US energy department

Washington/Beijing, February 27
The virus that drove the Covid pandemic, killing close to 7 million people globally, most likely emerged from a laboratory leak in China, according to a US media report, citing a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress.
The Huanan market in central China’s Wuhan city was the epicentre of the pandemic. From its origin there, the SARS-CoV-2 virus rapidly spread to other locations in Wuhan in late 2019 and then to the rest of the world.
The pandemic’s origin has been the subject of vigorous debate among academics, intelligence experts and lawmakers.
The findings of the US Department of Energy — a departure from previous studies on how the virus emerged — came in an update to a document from the Office of National Intelligence director Avril Haines, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The new report highlights how different parts of the intelligence community have arrived at disparate judgments about the pandemic’s origin.
The Energy Department now joins the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in saying the virus likely spread via a mishap at a Chinese laboratory. Four other agencies, along with a national intelligence panel, still judge that it was likely the result of natural transmission, and two are undecided.
The Energy Department’s conclusion is the result of new intelligence and is significant because the agency has considerable scientific expertise and oversees a network of US national laboratories, some of which conduct advanced biological research, the report said.
The Energy Department made its judgment with “low confidence”, according to people who have read the classified report. — PTI
China rejects theory
- China on Monday rejected a US report that claims Covid may have leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan
- It said the origins-tracing of the pandemic “is about science and should not be politicised”
- The Foreign Ministry said experts have considered the theory the pandemic might have leaked from a Chinese laboratory as “extremely unlikely”
