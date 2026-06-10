New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Lakshmanan Ramesh Babu, presently serving as Consul General of India in Atlanta, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire.

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"Lakshmanan Ramesh Babu appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. Lakshmanan Ramesh Babu (IFS:2005), presently Consul General of India, Atlanta has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire," a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

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Vinay Kumar, currently serving as Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of São Tome and Principe.

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"Vinay Kumar appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of São Tome and Principe. Vinay Kumar (YOA:2009), presently Director in the Ministry has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of São Tome and Principe," the release said.

A MEA release said that they both are expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

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