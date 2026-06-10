icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Lakshmanan Ramesh Babu, Vinay Kumar appointed India's envoys to Cote d'Ivoire, Sao Tome and Principe

Lakshmanan Ramesh Babu, Vinay Kumar appointed India's envoys to Cote d'Ivoire, Sao Tome and Principe

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:27 AM Jun 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Lakshmanan Ramesh Babu, presently serving as Consul General of India in Atlanta, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire.

Advertisement

"Lakshmanan Ramesh Babu appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. Lakshmanan Ramesh Babu (IFS:2005), presently Consul General of India, Atlanta has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire," a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Advertisement

Vinay Kumar, currently serving as Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of São Tome and Principe.

Advertisement

"Vinay Kumar appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of São Tome and Principe. Vinay Kumar (YOA:2009), presently Director in the Ministry has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of São Tome and Principe," the release said.

A MEA release said that they both are expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts