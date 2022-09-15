 Lancet report highlights ‘massive global failures’ in Covid response : The Tribune India

Lancet report highlights ‘massive global failures’ in Covid response

The report finds that most national governments were unprepared and too slow in their response

Lancet report highlights ‘massive global failures’ in Covid response

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, September 15

Widespread, global failures at multiple levels in the COVID-19 response led to millions of preventable deaths and reversed progress made towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in many countries, according to a new Lancet COVID-19 Commission report.

The Commission critically considers the global response to the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing widespread failures of prevention, transparency, rationality, basic public health practice, and operational cooperation and international solidarity that resulted in an estimated 17.7 million deaths.

The report also finds that most national governments were unprepared and too slow in their response, paid too little attention to the most vulnerable groups in their societies, and were hampered by a lack of international cooperation and an epidemic of misinformation.

The Commission drew evidence using new epidemiological and financial analyses to outline recommendations that will help hasten the end of the COVID-19 emergency, lessen the impact of future health threats, and achieve long-term sustainable development.

The report warns that achieving these goals hinges upon a strengthened multilateralism that must centre around a reformed and bolstered World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as investments and refined planning for national pandemic preparedness and health system strengthening, with special attention to populations experiencing vulnerability.

Crucial investments also include improved technology and knowledge transfers for health commodities and improved international health financing for resource limited countries and regions.

The Commission is the result of two years of work from 28 of the world’s leading experts in public policy, international governance, epidemiology, vaccinology, economics, international finance, sustainability, and mental health, and consultations with over 100 other contributors to 11 global task forces.

“The staggering human toll of the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic is a profound tragedy and a massive societal failure at multiple levels,” said Professor Jeffrey Sachs from Columbia University, US “We must face hard truths—too many governments have failed to adhere to basic norms of institutional rationality and transparency; too many people have protested basic public health precautions, often influenced by misinformation; and too many nations have failed to promote global collaboration to control the pandemic,” said Sachs.

The report noted that collective action should be taken immediately to promote public health and sustainable development to bring an end to the pandemic.

It also underscores the need to address global health inequities, protect the world against future pandemics, identify the origins of this pandemic, and builds resilience for communities around the world.

“We have the scientific capabilities and economic resources to do this, but a resilient and sustainable recovery depends on strengthened multilateral cooperation, financing, biosafety, and international solidarity with the most vulnerable countries and people,” Sachs added.

The report noted that costly delays by WHO to declare a “public health emergency of international concern” and to recognise the airborne transmission ofS-CoV-2 coincided with national governments’ failure to cooperate and coordinate on travel protocols, testing strategies, commodity supply chains, data reporting systems, and other vital international policies to suppress the pandemic.

The lack of cooperation among governments for the financing and distribution of key health commodities—including vaccines, personal protective equipment, and resources for vaccine development and production in low-income countries—has come at dire costs, it said.

These inequities were exacerbated by extensive misinformation campaigns on social media, low social trust, and a failure to draw on the behavioural and social sciences to encourage behaviour change and counter the significant public opposition to routine public health measures seen in many countries, the report noted.

The deepening of socioeconomic inequities, coupled with economic and public health setbacks and growing social and political tensions, has jeopardised the 2030 SDG agenda, the authors of the report said.

Two clear timelines have been set for pandemic response and preparedness: immediate actions in the short-term to end the COVID-19 emergency, and longer-term policy recommendations for a new era of multilateral cooperation to achieve long-term sustainable development, they said.

To control the pandemic, the Commission proposes that all countries adopt a vaccination-plus strategy, combining widespread vaccination with appropriate public health precautions and financial measures.

“A global vaccine-plus strategy of high vaccine coverage plus a combination of effective public health measures will slow the emergence of new variants and reduce the risk of new waves of infection while allowing everyone (including those clinically vulnerable) to go about their lives more freely,” said Commission co-author Salim S. Abdool Karim from the Columbia University, US.

“The faster the world can act to vaccinate everybody, and provide social and economic support, the better the prospects for exiting the pandemic emergency and achieving long-lasting economic recovery,” Karim added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Embarrassment for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as BMW Group denies setting up plant in state

2
Diaspora

40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation

3
Punjab

Video: Anti-India graffiti by 'Canadian Khalistani extremists' on Swaminarayan temple in Toronto; India objects

4
Ludhiana

Punjabi singer G Khan booked for hurting religious sentiments

5
Trending

Twitter user’s augury of Queen Elizabeth’s death proves precise, he forecasts queen’s successor King Charles death too

6
Punjab

Day after BMW India denies plans to set up unit in Punjab, state govt goes on the defensive

7
Nation

6 men arrested for rape, murder of 2 Dalit sisters in UP

8
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin's car 'attacked in assassination attempt', says report

9
Delhi

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

10
Punjab

BMW denies setting up plant in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam
Jalandhar

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Top News

Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; family alleges rape, murder

6 men arrested for rape, murder of 2 Dalit sisters in UP

The two were found hanging from a tree

In an assassination attempt, Vladimir Putin's car attacked

Russian President Vladimir Putin's car 'attacked in assassination attempt', says report

Putin's limousine was allegedly hit by a 'loud bang from the...

Day after BMW India denies plans to set up unit in Punjab, state govt goes on the defensive

Day after BMW India denies plans to set up unit in Punjab, state govt goes on the defensive

AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang, in a video mess...

No election for AICC delegates who vote to elect CWC; incoming Congress chief to nominate these delegates

No election for AICC delegates who vote to elect CWC; incoming Congress chief to nominate these delegates

With the incoming Congress chief authorised to nominate AICC...

Video: Anti-India graffiti by Canadian Khalistani extremists on Swaminarayan temple in Toronto; India objects

Video: Anti-India graffiti by 'Canadian Khalistani extremists' on Swaminarayan temple in Toronto; India objects


Cities

View All

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Target of 55K words of engineering terminology in Punjabi achieved

Tarn Taran church vadalism: Culprits will be nabbed soon, says ADGP Arpit Shukla

Agitation over electricity theft cases in Jhabal enters Day 2

Gang of bike thieves busted, 4 held in Amritsar

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Give three months to frame policy, Ministry of Home Affairs urges apex court

Chandigarh: Give three months to frame policy on conversion, MHA urges Supreme Court

Rs 413-crore loan pact inked for 24x7 water supply in Chandigarh

At PGI, parking leaves lot to be desired

Now, PGI doctors to list details of conferences outside institute

Will examine feasibility of STP upgrade in Chandigarh: Touring councillors

Woman falls off moving auto while fighting off mobile snatcher in Gurugram

Woman falls off moving auto-rickshaw in Gurugram while fighting off phone-snatcher

Punjab and Delhi govts join hands for stubble-management

CBI must arrest me within 4 days if ‘sting’ shared by BJP has any truth: Sisodia

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Phagwara administration, cops lock horns in Trust office case

Flow of polluted water into Kala Sanghian drain: Jalandhar-Kapurthala road blocked for 6 hrs

‘Peach king’ Didar Singh Bains passes away in US

Jalandhar MC seals Heritage Empire

Interstate gang of drug peddlers busted; 2 held with 10-kg opium in Jalandhar

Private workers handling parking lots despite end of agreement

Private workers handling parking lots in Ludhiana despite end of agreement

Firecrackers worth Rs 7 lakh seized from Ludhiana, wholesaler booked

Man’s body recovered from well by Machhiwara police; wife, paramour held

Ludhiana couple arrested with heroin, ‘ice’

Man nabbed for killing 2-yr-old son

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

A first: Assistant professors as HoDs at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala Civic body's new traffic light project comes under Vigilance Bureau lens

Punjab out to revive sports culture, but where are coaches?

MP Preneet Kaur dedicates Rs 85 lakh park to Patiala residents