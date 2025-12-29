DT
Home / World / "Landmark year for UK-India defence partnership," UK lauds defence cooperation with India in 2025

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:55 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The UK Embassy's Defence Section highlighted India-UK partnership in the defence sector, saying that this was a landmark year.

The Official account of the UK Embassy's Defence Section said that the year saw historic naval exercises and ground breaking industrial collaboration.

"As 2025 draws to a close, we're reflecting on a landmark year for the UK-India defence partnership. From historic naval exercises to ground breaking industrial collaboration, here's what we achieved together: COLLABORATION: We launched Defence Partnership - India (DP-I) at Aero India 2025, establishing a dedicated programme office within the UK Ministry of Defence to strengthen our bilateral defence collaboration," the post read.

"Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited signed contracts for Laser Beam Riding MANPADs, with STARStreak missiles delivered this year. MBDA UK and BDL installed a first-of-its-kind ASRAAM facility in Hyderabad - creating jobs and capabilities in both nations. TECH AT HEART: We signed a Statement of Intent to develop Integrated Full Electric Propulsion systems for India's next generation Landing Platform Dock fleet, supporting India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' ambition," the post added.

The post added the milestones achieved in maritime sector, sharing expertise among others.

"Historic moment as HMS Prince of Wales and INS Vikrant led our carrier strike groups in Exercise Konkan--the first time British and Indian carrier groups have exercised together in the Western Indian Ocean. SHARING EXPERTISE: Exercise Ajeya Warrior VIII concluded with British Army and Additional Directorate General of Public Information units conducting complex counter-terrorism training, sharing tactics, and strengthening interoperability in a rapidly evolving security environment," the post said.

"Our 10-year Defence Industrial Roadmap, part of UK-India Vision 2035, is delivering economic growth, strengthening supply chains, and demonstrating that defence truly is an engine for growth. 2025 showed what's possible when two major democracies work together--creating jobs, enhancing security, and building resilient industries that benefit communities across both our nations. Here's to 2026--a year where we'll continue strengthening our shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Together, we're building a safer, more prosperous future," the post concluded.

India-UK defence ties expounded in 2025 as the eighth edition of the biennial Indo-UK Army exercise 'Ajeya Warrior' concluded after nearly two weeks of intensive training at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan on November 30.

Continuing the trend of increasing complexity and interoperability, the exercise this time focused on conducting peace-enforcement operations in a counterterrorism environment, as mandated under Chapter 7 of the United Nations Charter. This involved executing simulated operations in a multi-domain urban and semi-urban environment. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

