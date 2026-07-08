Landslide in Rohingya camp kills three children as floods worsen in southern Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 8 (ANI): Severe monsoon rains continued to batter southern Bangladesh on Wednesday, triggering a landslide at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar that killed three children, while widespread flooding inundated low-lying areas and disrupted transport across several districts.

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The landslide occurred at a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhiya Upazila of Cox's Bazar district, home to the world's largest Rohingya refugee settlement, as incessant rainfall continued to lash the region.

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"Three children were killed after a landslide buried a madrasa in the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar amid heavy monsoon rains. Rescue operations are continuing," The Daily Star reported.

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The worsening weather has also intensified flooding in the hilly district of Bandarban, where the Sangu and Matamuhuri rivers are flowing above the danger level.

Several low-lying areas have been submerged, while floodwaters have inundated sections of the railway line linking Dhaka, Cox's Bazar, and Chattogram, affecting rail connectivity.

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Continuous heavy rainfall and surging mountain torrents have caused the Sangu River and several hill streams in Thanchi Upazila to swell to dangerous levels, raising concerns over further flooding and landslides.

The adverse conditions have also stranded tourists in remote hill areas. As water currents became increasingly hazardous, 37 more tourists were left stranded in Nafakhum, Jinnapara, and Bagher Mukh. Meanwhile, 77 tourists who had been stranded around the Keokradong peak in Ruma Upazila were safely evacuated to Bandarban town with the assistance of the local administration and security forces.

According to local authorities and administrative sources, relentless rainfall since Sunday has pushed the water levels of the Sangu and Matamuhuri rivers well above the danger marks. Smaller mountain streams, waterfalls, and canals have also overflowed, making travel through the hilly terrain extremely risky and complicating ongoing rescue and relief operations. (ANI)

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