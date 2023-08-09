Landslides, floods lash Nepal; 38 dead

kathmandu, august 8
Landslides caused by heavy rain have killed at least one person, and blocked a major highway in Nepal this week, officials said on Tuesday, as the death toll from the annual monsoon rains nears 40.
The rains, which lash the Himalayan nation from June to September, kill scores of people every year, and many more go missing as the monsoon triggers landslides and floods. This year, 38 people have died and at least 33 people are missing, Mana Acharya, an official at the home ministry said.
Rescue workers are also searching for another six people who have gone missing after a landslide swept away their home in a village near Kathmandu, she added. — Reuters
