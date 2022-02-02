Lanka arrests 21 Indian fishermen

Colombo, February 1
The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 21 Indians along with two fishing trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country’s territorial waters after being alerted by local fishermen, the Navy said here on Tuesday.
The development came as the local fishermen in the North have been protesting for over a week to stop the Indians from entering the Sri Lankan waters. Navy spokesman Indika Silva said the arrested Indians were handed over to police. —
