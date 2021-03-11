Lanka Govt defends emergency

PTI

Colombo, May 7

The Sri Lankan Government on Saturday defended imposing a state of emergency, saying it was required to tackle the unprecedented economic crisis plaguing the country, even as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa faced flak from the Opposition and foreign envoys for his decision which gives security forces power to crack down on peaceful protests.

In a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, the embattled President declared the state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight. The announcement came as student activists kept the Parliament under siege since Thursday night.

In a statement on Saturday, the Government Information Department said, "The common perception is that several reforms in the sectors of political, economic and social fabric should be carried out in-depth to escape from this grave situation. Priority among them is to manage the shortage of foreign exchange within the shortest possible time and restore the supply of goods and services.”