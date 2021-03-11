Lanka PM backs demand for Prez's ouster

Colombo, May 15

In an unusual move, Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has extended public support to the protesters, who have been camping at a popular beachfront here for over a month calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation for mishandling the country’s worst economic crisis.

The Prime Minister said he had appointed a committee to look after the interests of the ‘Gota Go Home’ village protesters who have been camping at Colombo’s Galle Face Green since April 9.

Wickremesinghe, who was appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as Prime Minister after asking his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa to quit, said the young protesters in the village would be safeguarded and their views would be sought for the shaping of future policy. In an interview to a TV channel, the Prime Minister said the ‘Gota Go Gama’ protest should be continued to bring a change in the political system in the country and let the country's youth take the responsibility to lead.

Wickremesinghe has also invited the leaders of the 10 parties that quit the previous government to discuss the current political situation and said he will make an appointment after meeting them.

Wickremesinghe, 73, was appointed as Sri Lanka’s 26th PM on Thursday as the country was without a government since Monday when PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned after violence erupted following an attack on the anti-government protesters. — PTI

Holds talks with World Bank



Sri Lanka's newly appointed PM Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday held discussions with representatives of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank on the current economic crisis in the country, as India delivered the 12th shipment of diesel containing over 4 lakh tonne of fuel to the island nation which is facing its worst economic crisis.