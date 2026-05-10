"Lanka, Tamil Nadu connected through enduring ties": Sri Lankan Prez Dissanayake sends congratulations after being sworn in as TN chief minister

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 10 (ANI): Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday congratulated TVK's C Joseph Vijay after the latter was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, highlighting the deep historical and cultural links between Sri Lanka and the southern Indian state.

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In a post on X, Dissanayake said, "Congratulations to Hon. C. Joseph Vijay on being sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu."

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Congratulations to Hon. C. Joseph Vijay on being sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu are connected through history, culture, enterprise, and enduring people-to-people ties across generations. Our future holds immense economic promise and… — Anura Kumara Dissanayake (@anuradisanayake) May 10, 2026

Emphasising the longstanding relationship between the two sides, the Sri Lankan President noted that, "Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu are connected through history, culture, enterprise, and enduring people-to-people ties across generations."

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He also pointed to the growing economic potential arising from closer regional cooperation, stating, "Our future holds immense economic promise and opportunity as Sri Lanka and India continue to build ever closer ties and a stronger partnership."

Dissanayake expressed hope for deeper collaboration with the new Tamil Nadu leadership within the broader framework of India-Sri Lanka relations. "I look forward to working together, within the strong India-Sri Lanka partnership, towards greater prosperity and progress," he said.

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He added, "The people of Sri Lanka join me in wishing you and the people of Tamil Nadu every success."

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Chandrasekhar Joseph Vijay on Sunday took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu following his majestic success in the debut elections.

The oath was administered by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar; meanwhile, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Vijay's parents, actress Trisha Krishna and others were present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to embrace the occasion.

Apart from Vijay, nine other TVK leaders, including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, KG Arunraj, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu and S Keerthana, will take oath as ministers in his maiden cabinet.

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Vijay welcomed and greeted Governor Arlekar to the venue. The TVK chief also introduced the Governor to all the ministers-designate.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu elections were registered in history books after the state declared an unprecedented mandate for Vijay. While TVK ended up winning 108 out of 234 seats in its maiden political stint, it was for the first time in the history of state politics that both legacy 'Dravidian' parties were ousted from power.

However, Vijay couldn't attain majority on its own and was later offered support by Congress (5), CPI-M (2), CPI (2), VCK (2) and IUML (2), which were earlier the allies of Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK.

Vijay, often referred to as the 'Thalapathy', showed a crowd-pulling ability in the election rallies, which many compared to actor-turned-politician and former CM MG Ramachandran. While Tamil Nadu has had a long history of actors entering and conquering politics, the State awaited another star to step up in the line after Captain Vijayakanth.

He has also embraced his Christian identity while being outspoken about secular politics.

Although the TVK was launched in 2024, he has been looked at as a social worker and has not been apolitical, given his films, which dealt with drug menace, corruption and other socio-political issues. While there has been speculation of him entering politics since 2009, Vijay has involved himself in social work.

In the 2026 elections, he won two seats, Perambur and Trichy East, and will resign from one. (ANI)

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