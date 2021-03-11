Lankan Opposition to move no-trust motion

Colombo, May 3
Sri Lanka’s Opposition parties have decided to move a no-trust motion against the SLPP coalition government in Parliament on Wednesday, even as the embattled government led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced the appointment of a Cabinet sub-committee to look into the proposal for a new Constitution.
The main Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) said it would move a no trust motion against the government while the main Tamil party and the former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s United National Party’s (UNP) are to jointly move a no-trust motion against beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, which would imply that the House had lost confidence on the President. “We will be handing over the no-confidence motion tomorrow (Wednesday),” SJB’s senior leader Ajith Perera said.
Experts said if the government would be defeated in the SJB motion, PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and the Cabinet would have to resign. — PTI
India’s aid tops $3 bn
New Delhi: India’s economic aid to SL to bail out of its economic woes stands at more than $3 billion in 2022 and this has been instrumental in addressing diverse needs of the country.
